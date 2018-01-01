Delightful Landing Pages. Designed Instantly.

Free Hosting We offer fast and reliable hosting for Landen Lite and Landen Pro.

Multiple Pages You can add multiple sub-pages to your site. They will share the same design.

Email Capture Use our one-click MailChimp integration to capture email addresses effortlessly.

Fully Responsive Our pages look beautiful on smartphones, tablets and desktop computers.

HTTPS Included Modern websites need HTTPS. We include it for free in our basic hosting plan.

Clean Code We don't spew out spaghetti-code. Our generator produces clean HTML.

No Subscription Required You'll only pay for your page once. One year of free hosting included.

Image Optimization Landen resizes and converts the images you upload for better performance.