Delightful Landing Pages. Designed Instantly.

Answer a few questions about your product and we will generate a page for you automatically.
Enter your content, upload images and adjust the design as much as you like.
Publish your page through landen with a single click or download a zip archive with your page files.
Free publishing and hosting with Landen badge.
Whitelabel hosting and complete file downloads.
We offer fast and reliable hosting for Landen Lite and Landen Pro.
You can add multiple sub-pages to your site. They will share the same design.
Use our one-click MailChimp integration to capture email addresses effortlessly.
Our pages look beautiful on smartphones, tablets and desktop computers.
Modern websites need HTTPS. We include it for free in our basic hosting plan.
We don't spew out spaghetti-code. Our generator produces clean HTML.
You'll only pay for your page once. One year of free hosting included.
Landen resizes and converts the images you upload for better performance.
Use videos throughout your page to explain your product more easily.
Unlike most website builders, you don't have to spend hours moving boxes around on your screen. Landen has no drag-and-drop and no templates.
Yes! Pro users can download a zip-file with their entire website's contents, edit them and host them somewhere else.
No, you can't bring your own code into Landen, but we let Pro users export their sites.
On the free tier websites, we include a small "Made with Landen" badge to promote our service. If you want to remove the badge you have to upgrade to the Pro plan first.